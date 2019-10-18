Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE: MCRN), a leading industrial technology company serving the plastics processing industry is proud to announce our commitment to growth in Europe. Ferromatik Milacron GmbH is ecstatic about the successful relocation of our new site in Teningen, Germany. The new location covers almost 900 m² of office space, and nearly 1000 m² for our Application Engineering, Services and Support.

Our new location is:

Ferromatik Milacron GmbH

Brühlstrasse 10

79331 Teningen

Winfried Stöcklin is now serving as the Managing Director of APPT Europe. Stöcklin has been heavily involved in operational responsibilities for over 20 years at the previous Malterdingen facility. He has been with the company for 35 years in various functions and has an esteemed background as a mechanical engineer.

"We have revamped our European offerings," said Stoecklin, who was appointed to the role in February. "Our main priority is to provide unparalleled services and support on our machines and deliver parts right away to the customer's site to ensure efficient operations. Our dedicated teams are supplying the right packages over the full equipment life-cycle of our products. Plus, we are providing added value solutions to adapt machines to new applications and to further increase their productivity."

Q-SERIES AVAILABLE NOW

Milacron's new Q-Series product line provides the latest servo-hydraulic technology in a toggle injection molding envelope. The Q-Series design is inspired by the durable MTs series and the proficiency that was provided by the F-Series. When combined, the Q-series will present critical power when it is needed and use less power when it is not. The Q-Series can be built to suit ten tonnage offerings. The 500-5.500KN ton machines support multiple injection frames, providing an extremely wide range of flexibility with each clamp tonnage. These combinations serve a wider range of molding opportunities.

The Q-Series is a true culmination of high efficiency, consistency, and globally engineered technology. Leveraging the use of a servo motor in combination with hydraulic components, Q-Series provides exceptional repeatability and energy savings. The clamp kinematics offer enhanced velocities while delivering a smooth and accurate operation, and provides better tonnage linearity allowing minimum tonnage to go lower than previous toggle designs. The eco-friendly design generates savings in electrical power consumption, cooling requirements, and lower maintenance cost.

CINCINNATI-CE AVAILABLE IN Q1 2020

Milacron has excelled at manufacturing large-tonnage injection molding machines for decades and is the global leader in the manufacture of these specialized machines. The Cincinnati is no exception. Proudly taking its name from Milacron's home city of Cincinnati, The Cincinnati machine pays homage to all the Milacron employees past and present that have built Milacron into what it is today the leader in plastics solutions, leading the way to what's next in plastics.

The Cincinnati is a NEW large tonnage, true two-platen machine designed to meet the demands of the global automotive, appliance, and other large part molding markets. The Cincinnati product line expands on our industry-leading large machine technology with a platform that adds performance and a shorter footprint. The Cincinnati's enhanced machine specifications and performance are powered by proven Fanuc servo motor power packs for improved reliability, higher max mold weights, faster clamp speeds, and added tonnage sizes. The improved machine layout and enhanced access to the eject and die areas make operation, maintenance, and servicing easier.

SERVTEK PARTS, RETROFITS REBUILDS, SERVICE

Milacron ServTek works to bring you the industry's most extensive line-up of services and tools to help you get the most from your plastics processing machinery. From price matched parts, machinery service, and consultation, to rebuilding/repurposing of older plastics machinery, Milacron ServTek provides you with the widest range of tools and resources required to improve your processes and your bottom line. As your business needs change, your machines need to change with you. Whether you need retrofitting of your current machines to adjust to different outputs or a complete rebuild of older machines that still have life in them, Milacron can service your injection, extrusion, blow molding, and auxiliary machines. Milacron's Technical Service Team works with you to review your new requirements, evaluate processes, and offer upgrading and rebuilding ideas to keep your machines running. We improve your machine efficiency, increase productivity, and uptime to help you achieve your output goals. Milacron also offers training on the upgraded equipment for your company as well as our parts and services program to keep your machines working at peak performance.

"We want to thank our customers for their trust and relationship through the last couple of years. We are counting on a continued reliable, stable and successful cooperation," said Stöcklin.

More products, machines, and services will be highlighted in future press releases. This is just a glimpse of what the team at Ferromatik Milacron GmbH can provide.

Milacron continues to push the boundaries of possibilities in plastics with breakthrough products from leading brands including Milacron, Mold-Masters, DME, Ferromatik, TIRAD, and CIMCOOL.

