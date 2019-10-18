The global sausage casings market is expected to post a CAGR of almost 4% during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005169/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sausage casings market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Rising urbanization and hectic work life have reduced the time available for cooking. The processed food industry offers minced meat in the form of sausages that requires minimal cooking time. This factor has increased the consumption of processed meat. The rising sales of sausages have increased the demand for sausage casings over the last decade, which is expected to continue during the forecast period. Consequently, the sausage casings market growth will be substantial throughout the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30540

As per Technavio, the rising number of organized retailing outlets offering processed meat products will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Sausage Casings Market: Rising Number of Organized Retailing Outlets Offering Processed Meat Products

The rising number of organized retailing outlets that offer processed meat products is one of the key trends in the sausage casings market. The need for processed meat from quick food restaurants and households has increased its sales in supermarkets. Factors such as low cost, less time for cooking, and low prices of processed meats have increased their popularity among restaurants and households, which will boost the market.

"Apart from the rising number of organized retailing outlets offering processed meats, rapidly proliferating quick food restaurants and increasing meat-processing industry in emerging nations are a few other crucial factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Sausage Casings Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global sausage casings market by product (artificial and natural) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

EMEA led the market in 2018, followed by APAC and the Americas. During the forecast period, EMEA is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the high consumption of meat in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005169/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com