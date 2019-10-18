

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks edged lower in cautious trade on Friday as weak GDP data from China rekindled growth worries and doubts swirled both about the merits of Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and about the likelihood of the deal getting through the British parliament.



A slew of disappointing earnings also kept investors nervous, heading into the weekend. The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally lower at 393.04 after declining 0.1 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was rising 0.2 percent while France's CAC 40 was losing 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was declining 0.2 percent.



Renault shares slumped 12 percent after the automaker cut its operating margin and revenues outlook for fiscal year 2019, citing a less favorable economic environment and a regulatory context that requires ever-increasing costs. Peugeot shares fell over 1 percent.



Food company Danone lost 8 percent after the company lowered its sales outlook.



Defense electronics firm Thales fell nearly 6 percent after cutting its revenue growth forecast for 2019.



Reinsurer Munich Re rose 0.7 percent after saying it expects to beat its target for the consolidated result of 2.5 billion euros for 2019.



Sweden's AB Volvo edged up slightly despite reporting a sharp decline in third-quarter orders.



Swiss drug major Roche Group rose half a percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a supplemental New Drug Application for Xofluza (baloxavir marboxil).



Miners were broadly lower on concerns over weakening growth in the world's second largest economy.



Intercontinental Hotels lost 2.4 percent after its third-quarter Group RevPAR declined 0.8 percent, impacted by tougher trading conditions in the U.S. and China, and ongoing unrest in the Hong Kong SAR.



London Stock Exchange Group rose over 1 percent after it delivered a strong third-quarter performance.



In economic releases, the euro area current account surplus increased in August reflecting higher primary income and trade in services, the European Central Bank reported today.



The current account surplus increased to EUR 27 billion from EUR 22 billion in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX