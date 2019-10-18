Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 17-October-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 358.87p INCLUDING current year revenue 366.65p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 352.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.56p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---