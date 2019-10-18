

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's producer price inflation remained stable in September, data from the Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The producer price index rose 0.9 percent year-on-year in September, the same rate as seen in August. Economists had expected 0.5 percent rise.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply grew 4.0 percent annually in September and those of mining and quarrying rose 3.9 percent.



Prices for water supply and manufacturing increased by 2.7 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent in September, following a 0.3 percent in the previous month. A similar growth was seen in April.



