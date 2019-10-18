

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) released a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $1.76 billion, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $1.65 billion, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.4% to $10.99 billion from $10.14 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q3): $2.08 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.03 -Revenue (Q3): $10.99 Bln vs. $10.14 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.85 - $8.35



