

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $583 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $764 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $2.90 billion from $2.99 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $583 Mln. vs. $764 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.39 -Revenue (Q3): $2.90 Bln vs. $2.99 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX