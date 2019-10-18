This market will accelerate at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2019 and 2023
The report, global ventricular drainage devices market, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ventricular drainage devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This report on the ventricular drainage devices market includes:
Ventricular Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Product
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Ventricular Drainage Devices Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Dispomedica GmbH
- Fuji Systems Corp. Ltd.
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.
- Medtronic Plc
- Natus Medical Inc.
- Neuromedex GmbH
- SILMAG
- SOPHYSA SA
- Spiegelberg GmbH Co. KG
Ventricular Drainage Devices Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
Ventricular Drainage Devices Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape
- Ventricular drainage accessories Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Ventricular drainage systems Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Increasing prevalence of brain surgeries will drive the ventricular drainage devices market
Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, namely Alzheimer's and osteoporosis, and growing number of road accidents have increased the number of brain surgeries. According to estimates, about 2 million people in the US are injured due to motor vehicle crashes. Similarly, in 2017, around 26 million people across the world had experienced a stroke, with over 10 million people having an initial stroke every year. Many such factors have increased the use of ventricular drainage devices to drain CSF during surgical procedures.
Growing adoption of robot-assisted neurosurgery An emerging trend in ventricular drainage devices
The growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures has prompted vendors to increase investments in the development of robotic systems. Robotic systems offer less-invasive interventions and reduced anaesthesia time. These beneficial features have increased their use in brain surgeries. Several hospitals have already started using robotic systems in brain surgeries in adults and children. For instance, the Seattle Children's Hospital has adopted a robotic operating surgical assistant (ROSA) to perform minimally invasive procedures in children. Many research institutions and hospitals are exploring newer applications of robotic surgery in different organs of human body.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2019-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Growing neurology specialty hospitals and clinics
- Technological advancements to improve ventricular drainage
- Growing adoption of robot-assisted neurosurgery
