This market will accelerate at a CAGR of more than 6% between 2019 and 2023

The report, global ventricular drainage devices market, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on product and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005238/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ventricular drainage devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report

This report on the ventricular drainage devices market includes:

Ventricular Drainage Devices Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Product Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Ventricular Drainage Devices Market 2019-2023: Competitive Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification B. Braun Melsungen AG Dispomedica GmbH Fuji Systems Corp. Ltd. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. Medtronic Plc Natus Medical Inc. Neuromedex GmbH SILMAG SOPHYSA SA Spiegelberg GmbH Co. KG



Ventricular Drainage Devices Market 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia Market size and forecast 2018-2023

ROW Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Ventricular Drainage Devices Market 2019-2023: Product Landscape

Ventricular drainage accessories Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Ventricular drainage systems Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Increasing prevalence of brain surgeries will drive the ventricular drainage devices market

Factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, namely Alzheimer's and osteoporosis, and growing number of road accidents have increased the number of brain surgeries. According to estimates, about 2 million people in the US are injured due to motor vehicle crashes. Similarly, in 2017, around 26 million people across the world had experienced a stroke, with over 10 million people having an initial stroke every year. Many such factors have increased the use of ventricular drainage devices to drain CSF during surgical procedures.

Growing adoption of robot-assisted neurosurgery An emerging trend in ventricular drainage devices

The growing awareness of minimally invasive procedures has prompted vendors to increase investments in the development of robotic systems. Robotic systems offer less-invasive interventions and reduced anaesthesia time. These beneficial features have increased their use in brain surgeries. Several hospitals have already started using robotic systems in brain surgeries in adults and children. For instance, the Seattle Children's Hospital has adopted a robotic operating surgical assistant (ROSA) to perform minimally invasive procedures in children. Many research institutions and hospitals are exploring newer applications of robotic surgery in different organs of human body.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2023

Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/ventricular-drainage-devices-market-industry-analysis

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Growing neurology specialty hospitals and clinics

Technological advancements to improve ventricular drainage

Growing adoption of robot-assisted neurosurgery

Technavio also offers custom research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.

For More Information Click Here

Browse Related Healthcare Reports:

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market The sinus dilation devices market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2023. The sinus dilation devices market size will increase by USD 1.2 billion during 2019-2023.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005238/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com