

L-R: Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA) Vice President Tony Lam, Benjamin Chau, Acting Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA) President Grace Tai and Vice Presidents Sun Chow at a press conference today to introduce the 27th Hong Kong International Optical Fair and present awards to the winners of the 21st Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition.



The Champion in the Open Group of the 21st Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition is Chan Kong-ngai from S&J Optical Limited, for his work "Tagslider", which also receives the Made-to-Sell Award. The entry was inspired by price tags and luggage tags.



The Champion prize in the Student Group goes to "Nation of Etiquette" created by Li Yuen-ying from the Hong Kong Design Institute.

HONG KONG, Oct 18, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The 27th edition of the HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical Fair, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and co-organised by the Hong Kong Optical Manufacturers Association (HKOMA), will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) from 6 to 8 November. At a press conference held today, the HKTDC revealed the latest eyewear design trends and showcased some of the highlighted products from the 2019 fair."As a major eyewear exporting hub, Hong Kong's export performance for eyewear products remains steady," said Benjamin Chau, HKTDC Acting Executive Director. "This year's fair has attracted a total of 810 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions, helping companies to grasp business opportunities on a global scale. This year we have more than 600 exhibitors from outside Hong Kong, proving that Hong Kong remains an attractive trading platform. The HKTDC has also organised buying missions and strengthened its business-matching services to provide more business opportunities for exhibitors."For this edition of the Optical Fair, around 70 buying missions from more than 40 countries and regions have been organised, comprising around 5,500 buyers. The HKTDC has strengthened its free shuttle bus service and set up an HKTDC Services Counter in the Buffer Hall at Hong Kong International Airport where buyers can obtain information and pre-register for admission badges. Buyer Concierge Desks will be set up at the fair to connect exhibitors and buyers.Latest global eyewear products presented by group pavilionsThe fair features a total of 12 group pavilions, including France, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. The Mainland China pavilion will gather exhibitors from Yingtan in Jiangxi province, Danyang in Jiangsu province, and new participants from Mayu in Zhejiang province and Chongqing. One of the highlights will be the Brand Name Gallery, featuring 230 international renowned eyewear brands, including new participants Absolute Vintage Eyewear (Hong Kong), Maserati (Italy) and NANOVISTA (Spain). Other well-known international brands include Paul Hueman (Korea), BMW (Germany), Stepper (Germany), Matsuda (Japan), Etnia Barcelona (Spain) and Savile Row (UK).The HKOMA will promote the development of Hong Kong's eyewear sector by showcasing the latest collections from 30 local eyewear designers at the Brand Name Gallery and Hong Kong Eyewear Good Design. Participating brands include BIG HORN, HACHILL and P+US. Other thematic zones at the fair include Frames, Lenses & Parts, Eyewear Accessories, Sporting & Professional Eyewear, Kids Eyewear & Reading Glasses, Optometric Instruments & Machinery, Contact Lenses & Accessories, Diagnostic Instruments and IT Solutions, Shop Fittings & Equipment.Diversified design trends in the spotlightEyewear design continues to become more versatile and more sophisticated as technology and craftsmanship advance. This year's fair features a range of trendy thematic designs, including new sunglasses from Taiwanese brand Miro Piazza. Inspired by the work of Spanish painter Joan Miro, the design combines geometric shapes with vibrant colours to create artistic eyewear.Spanish brand Etnia Barcelona will present a titanium eyewear collection. Using sophisticated technologies and innovative materials, the eyewear features a frame made from 100% recyclable and biodegradable natural organic fibre, together with Barberini lenses from Germany that are harder and more scratch-resistant than regular lenses to offer clearer vision to the wearer.Also featured will be the Connector smart glasses from local brand OSSII SOUND that combine eyewear with Bluetooth earphones. The glasses can be connected to the wearer's phone, transmitting music through bone conduction, while phone calls can be received and music controlled through touch-enabled buttons on the arms. The design was awarded the silver medal at Geneva's Invention Expo.Symposium examines industry trends and technological applicationsThe 17th Hong Kong International Optometric Symposium will be held on 7 November with the theme "Advancements in Optometric Specialties". Prof Rob Jacobs, Associate Professor of the School of Optometry & Vision Science at the University of Auckland, Dr Frederick R Edmunds, an optometrist from the United States, and other optometry experts from Malaysia, Hong Kong and the mainland will examine a number of industry issues, such as the application of artificial intelligence in ophthalmology and optometry, trends in specialty contact lens, and sports vision.The symposium has been certified by the Council on Optometric Practitioner Education (COPE) for the first time this year. Optometrists participating in the symposium can apply for COPE credits, which are approved by optometrist associations and supervisory committees from the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. As for local certification, the symposium continues to be certified by the Hong Kong Optometrists Board, allowing participants to apply for three or six Continuing Professional Development (CPD) hours for half-day attendance and full-day attendance respectively.Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition puts entries on international stageTo foster local creativity and innovation, the HKTDC has joined hands with the HKOMA to organise the 21st Hong Kong Eyewear Design Competition, the winners of which were announced at today's press conference. The theme for this year's competition was "Muse", with entries from the Open Group and the Student Group competing for awards in various categories including "Originality & Creativity", "Aesthetics", "Practicality & Functionality" and "Marketability & Product Feasibility". The judging panel included representatives from the HKOMA, Hong Kong Productivity Council, Hong Kong Fashion Designers Association, the Hong Kong Optometric Association, Puyi Optical and Milk Magazine.The competition received close to 100 quality entries. The Champion in the Open Group is Chan Kong-ngai from S&J Optical Limited, for his work "Tagslider", which also receives the Made-to-Sell Award. Inspired by price tags and luggage tags, the entry uses 3D-printed photosensitive resins to create a fashionable and functional design. The Champion in the Student Group is Li Yuen-ying from the Hong Kong Design Institute. Her entry, "Nation of Etiquette", was inspired by Han Chinese clothing. The Creativity Award goes to Leung Ngai-ming from ArtsGroup, who was also the First Runner-Up in the Open Group. His piece "Small & Taste" was inspired by local food, combining food images with the lenses to create a fun and unique design. Wearers can also attach tablets filled with the aroma of classic Hong Kong dishes to the frame.All the award-winning and finalist entries will be on display at Hall 1D during the fair period to showcase Hong Kong's creative force to international buyers, helping Hong Kong-made eyewear to expand into the international market.Hong Kong's exports of glasses, lenses and frames2018 - 2019 (Jan-Aug)HK$20.6 billion - HK$13.7 billionThe 27th HKTDC Hong Kong International Optical FairDate: 6-8 November 2019 (Wednesday to Friday)Venue: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition CentreTime: 6 November (Wednesday): 10am-6:30pm; 7 November (Thursday): 9:30am-6:30pm; 8 November (Friday): 9:30am-5pmNo. of exhibitors: 810Product zones: Frames, Lenses & Parts, Telescope, Contact Lenses & Accessories, Diagnostic Instruments, Eyewear Accessories, Kids Eyewear, Optometric Instruments, Equipment & Machinery, Reading Glasses, Smart Glasses, Sporting & Professional Eyewear, IT Solutions, Shop Fittings & EquipmentFair website: https://event.hktdc.com/fair/hkopticalfair-enFair website- Hong Kong International Optical Fair: http://hkopticalfair.hktdc.com/- Please download more photos from here. http://bit.ly/32rbxxpAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. 