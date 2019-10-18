Composite Rollers Market Worth $163 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Composite Rollers Market by Fiber Type (Carbon, Glass, Others), End-Use Industry (Mining, Pulp & Paper, Textile, Film & Foil Processing), Resin Type, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Row) - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Composite Rollers Market size is estimated to grow from USD 127 million in 2019 to USD 163 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The composite rollers market is witnessing significant growth because of the growing demand from end-use industries such as mining, pulp & paper & textile.

The pulp & paper industry is estimated to account for the largest share of the composite rollers market in 2019

Pulp & paper is the major end-use industry in the composite rollers market in 2019. APAC and North America are the key markets due to the superior properties offered by composite rollers that make it very useful to operate in corrosive and high-temperature environments. Increasing usage fo composite rollers as newspaper printing roller, lamination roller, and guide roller is driving the demand in the pulp & paper industry.

APAC is expected to be the largest market for composite rollers during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to dominate the Composite Rollers Market during the forecast period due to the substantial adoption of composite rollers in the mining, pulp & paper, and packaging sectors. Composite rollers are lightweight and offer superior life-cycle in comparison to other metal rollers due to which Asian companies are adopting these rollers to minimize the overall cost. Moreover, growing mining industries in China and Australia is one of the significant factors behind the high consumption of composite rollers in the region.

Major composite rollers manufacturers are Lorbrand Composites (South Africa), Double E Company LLC (US), Pronexos (Netherlands), Conveyor Products & Solutions (Australia), NEPEAN Conveyors (Australia), and Artur Küpper GmbH & Co. KG (Germany).

