The global snow sports apparel market is recording a significant influx of snow sports enthusiastic population for recreational activities such as skiing, snowboarding, mountaineering, and climbing. To meet the growing demand for snow sports apparel, vendors are expanding their product portfolios. Moreover, vendors that were offering sports and outdoor clothing have also started providing a variety of snow sports apparel since the last decade. Hence, the broad product mix made by vendors will drive the global snow sports apparel market growth during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the use of virtual reality to enhance consumer shopping experience will have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Snow Sports Apparel Market: Growing Trend of Virtual Reality to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience

The emergence of virtual reality (VR) will be one of the vital snow sports apparel market trends that will gain traction over the forecast period. Virtual shopping is gaining immense popularity in the retail industry as it enables buyers to try on a variety of apparel, including snow sports apparel for fitting, color, and style. For instance, Adidas has introduced a 360-degree shopping experience by incorporating VR to e-commerce retailing. The virtual reality shopping experience will encourage snow sports enthusiasts to purchase more snow sports apparel, which will boost the market growth over the forecast period.

"Apart from the growing trend of virtual reality to enhance the consumer shopping experience, the availability of a wide product mix and assortment coupled with the rising popularity of digital payment systems are a few other major factors that will boost market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Snow Sports Apparel Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global snow sports apparel market by product (alpine apparel and snowboard apparel) and geographical regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The Americas led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA and APAC. During the forecast period, the Americas is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market. This is due to the growing participation in sports due to the rising health concerns in the region.

