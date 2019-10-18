On March 15, 2019, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided that the shares in ScandiDos AB were to receive observation status with reference to a material adverse uncertainty in respect of the company's financial situation. On September 12, 2019, ScandiDos AB published a press release with information on the company's financial situation and its financial report for the first quarter 2019/20. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the observation status for the shares in ScandiDos AB (SDOS, ISIN code SE0005768124, order book ID 100380) shall be removed with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB