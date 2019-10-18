Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 21.3259 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 125124 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 23953 EQS News ID: 892751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

October 18, 2019 08:45 ET (12:45 GMT)