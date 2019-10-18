Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (BUOY LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Oct-2019 / 14:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.7215 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1170100 CODE: BUOY LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BUOY LN Sequence No.: 23940 EQS News ID: 892723 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2019 08:47 ET (12:47 GMT)