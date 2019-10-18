Marble Point Loan Financing (MPLF) is a closed-end fund that invests in leveraged loans via collateralised loan obligations (CLOs) and loan accumulation facilities (LAFs) managed by Marble Point Credit Management (Marble Point). The experienced credit investment team employs a conservative, disciplined approach. MPLF's mark-to-market pricing approach directly reflects market volatility and this was notable during the November-December 2018 selloff, when MPLF underperformed its peers. However, its underlying portfolio has been largely unaffected and cash flow generation remains strong. MPLF's H119 interims showed a 13.5% annualised net investment income backing its 10.1% dividend yield.

