Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 791648 ISIN: FR0000044810 Ticker-Symbol: 1EZ 
Stuttgart
18.10.19
16:12 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROPLASMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPLASMA SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EUROPLASMA
EUROPLASMA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EUROPLASMA SA0,0100,00 %