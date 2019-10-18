Web Presence: Tietronix Software, Inc., Chief Operating Office Ryan Alvey Shares Insights About Groundbreaking Software Creation With NASA's Backing

Montgomery, AL / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / Tietronix Software, Inc., has built a solid reputation across the country and internationally as a leader in dynamic software development. In particular, Tietronix serves both government and private clients and offers mission-critical systems for NASA at its highest levels. We spoke to Ryan Michael Alvey, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Tietronix, who shared insights on the company's goals going forward and their partnership with NASA in putting forward-facing technology first.

"NASA's mission-critical systems are highly complex," says Ryan Michael Alvey. "At Tietronix, one of the ways we've consistently maintained such a high repeat customer rate is through simplicity and expert UX design. With the end user in mind, we are able to design and develop software so that it's deeply intuitive, even in high-risk, high-reward scenarios and technically complex industries like space missions." Now, as NASA partners with and backs the company's development of a groundbreaking series of software programs that will aid astronauts in their most critical flight moments, Ryan Alvey hopes to continue and improve upon this user-focused approach.

In addition, Ryan Alvey attributes Tietronix Software's immense success in attracting support from high-level customers like NASA in part to his commitment to hiring and retaining a diverse workforce. "With employees from diverse racial, national, educational, and experiential backgrounds, we are able to tackle even the most complex of problems effectively," he explains. "The diversity of perspectives allows us to see each challenge in a holistic way and approach it from every possible angle. We believe that our commitment to diversity has attracted customer bases like NASA, which is a similarly positioned client."

According to Ryan Michael Alvey, his process-centric management system also allows the company's partnership with NASA to move forward smoothly. "Our multilayered project management system is designed for the ultimate efficiency," says Alvey. "We've built many of those same methodologies into our ongoing software development initiative alongside NASA."

Ryan Michael Alvey currently serves as the COO of Tietronix, Software, Inc., with headquarters in Houston, near the NASA Johnson Space Center. His own career has focused Alvey is an international startup and growth expert, having built and managed successful multinational teams across five continents for the past 15 years. Ryan Alvey's particular focus is on "hardship" areas of industry and in creatively crafting expert approaches to problem-solving to meet even the most difficult technical and business challenges.

