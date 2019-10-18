Web Presence: Renowned Arizona Landscaping Firm, Creative Environments, Wins Golden Nugget Grand Award for 2017 "Home of the Year"

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2019 / Ask anyone in Central Arizona to recommend a great local landscaper, and you're likely to hear one name: Creative Environments AZ. Since 1950, the pool and landscape firm has served a diverse clientele, creating beautiful, functional outdoor living spaces and landscapes for residents of Gilbert, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and surrounding areas.

With their unparalleled talent and impeccable eye, it's no wonder the firm has had such an illustrious career. Over the years, Creative Environments AZ has won several accolades, including the Pacific Coast Builders Conference (PCBC) Golden Nugget Grand Award for "Home of the Year" in 2017.

PCBC, an annual homebuilding tradeshow, the largest of its kind in the Western United States, attracts thousands of the most talented homebuilders and landscape designers, of which a select few are recognized as the creme de la creme. The "Home of the Year" award is the highest honor of all, for which over 600 entrants competed in 2017 alone. The prestigious accolade recognizes the exceptional architectural design, planning, and development, a property that is original, innovative, and impactful. With a slew of prominent competitors and lofty criteria, it's no small feat to nab a win.

The year's all-star abode was Sullivan Design at Toll Brothers at Adero Canyon in Fountain Hills, AZ. The exceptional concept was a team effort by the Sullivan and Parker design teams, consisting of planning by Creative Environments AZ, architecture by RFT Design, and interior design by Ryan Young Interiors and Est Est.

A mid-century modern with a unique floor plan that marries modern urbanity with the suburban Sonoran desert environment, The Sullivan Design also claimed the Grand Award for Best Single Family Detached Home 4,000 to 5,000 Square Feet. True to Creative Environments AZ's name, the property features hardscaping and landscaping which accentuates the area's natural beauty while providing an outdoor entertainment and living space that is as elegant and original as it is comfortable.

According to The Sullivan's Judging Statement, "Beginning with an innovative floor plan and continuing throughout the entire home site, this home is filled with creative ideas and thoughtful execution. By using an "upside down' concept, the home takes full advantage of the site and surrounding desert views.

"This "Home of the Year' should be applauded and serves as a standard for all as an example of not compromising design. Incorporating elements normally found in custom design, this home deserves all the accolades for not giving up, but showing what is and should be possible in housing today."

The award in and of itself is enough to put any landscape firm on the map, but Creative Environments has long had a seat at the winners' table, having earned the NAHB Gold Award in 2015 and MAME award for "Best Outdoor Merchandising" in 2017. Since securing the Golden Nugget "Home of the Year" Grand Award in 2017, the esteemed firm also earned the Golden Nugget Award of Merit for "Best Landscape Design" in 2018.

In addition to the aforementioned titles and a gold-star reputation throughout Arizona, they've earned recognition as the #1 Landscaping Designer in Phoenix, thanks to their steadfast commitment to quality and customer service. This dedication to the people behind their designs has likewise prompted the firm to continuously strive to improve sustainability. In addition, the team is actively involved with the Future for Kids Foundation and recently partnered with a local farm to create an automated irrigation system. For Creative Environments AZ, as well as their clients and community, the future looks as bright as their ideas.

