Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 18.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien
Magisch! Weg frei für die >Milliarden-Chance< im Pennystockmantel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PBX0 ISIN: US22304C1009 Ticker-Symbol: 2NJ 
Tradegate
18.10.19
18:20 Uhr
9,100 Euro
-0,500
-5,21 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
COVETRUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COVETRUS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,050
9,100
22:00
9,050
9,150
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
COVETRUS
COVETRUS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
COVETRUS INC9,100-5,21 %