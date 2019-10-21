

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, setting the pace for a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In August, imports were down 12.0 percent on year and exports slipped an annual 8.2 percent for a trade deficit of 136.3 billion yen.



Japan also will see August numbers for its all industry activity index; in July, the index added 0.2 percent on month.



China will provide September figures for new home prices; in August, prices were up 0.58 percent on month.



New Zealand will see September numbers for credit card spending; in August, spending was up 2.4 percent on month and 6.0 percent on year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX