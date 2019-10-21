Pearl Abyss Announces Soft-launch Date for Black Desert Mobile

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pearl Abyss today announced that Black Desert Mobile will be soft-launching in English on Android devices in Malaysia, Turkey, Australia, Ireland, Sweden, Chile, and Canada on October 24. The open-world action MMORPG has hit over 2 million pre-registrations less than 2 weeks since it started the pre-registration on September 27th and the number is growing fast without massive marketing campaigns.

Starting October 24, Adventurers in select countries can continue to enjoy the same action-based combat system and deep customization options that millions of Adventurers have experienced through PC, Xbox One, PlayStation4, and mobile platforms in a number of markets. Not just combats, Adventurers can also try various life skills such as fishing, gathering, trading, horse breeding, crafting, and camp management. Moreover, they can design unique characters by choosing from five classes and distinct skill sets to reflect their personal playstyles. All progress made during the soft-launch period will be retained when Black Desert Mobile will be released in all designated countries and regions later this year.

Meanwhile, the gaming community has already begun preparing for the game's soft and final launches, with tips and discussions available in Black Desert Mobile's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. Adventurers can still become one of the first to download the game and receive special rewards by pre-registering or pre-ordering on Google Play Store or the iOS App Store.

For more information on Black Desert Mobile, visit the official website at www.world.blackdesertm.com.

About Black Desert

Black Desert is Pearl Abyss' open-world action MMORPG with cutting-edge visuals and skill-based combat that redefines the genre. With the most developed character customization system of any game currently on the market, users can break out of the norm and make unique characters that truly represent themselves. Its intuitive controls, beautifully designed world, and extensive lore will excite both newcomers and veterans of MMO games and action RPGs.

About Pearl Abyss

Established in 2010, Pearl Abyss has developed the MMORPG franchise Black Desert for PC, mobile, and console. All their games are built on their proprietary engine and are renowned for their cutting-edge graphics. With multiple projects in the works, they are poised to continue their growth through 2019 and beyond to maintain their position as a leading developer in the game industry. More information about Pearl Abyss is available at www.pearlabyss.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1013208/Black_Desert.jpg