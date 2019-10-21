Bentley Systems and Topcon Positioning Systems Launch their Digital Construction Works Joint Venture, to Close the Constructioneering Advancement Gap

New global company introduces digital integration services, advancing constructors' innovative digital workflows

SINGAPORE, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Year in Infrastructure Conference -- Bentley Systems, the leading global provider of comprehensive software and digital twin cloud services for advancing the design, construction, and operations of infrastructure, and Topcon Positioning Systems, a world leader in positioning technology for the survey and construction industries, today announced that its new, jointly owned company - Digital Construction Works - is open for business, with a full global staff of digital construction experts who have been contributed by Bentley Systems and Topcon, respectively.Digital Construction Works provides digital automation, integration, and "twinning" services around a portfolio of fit-for-purpose software and cloud services, from Topcon, Bentley, and other software vendors, to realize the breakthrough potential of constructioneering, for industrializing construction.

Bentley Systems and Topcon joined forces in 2016, to jointly develop enhanced integration between their respective MAGNET and ProjectWise cloud services so that engineering and construction workflows could be integrated for improved project quality and performance. Since then, Bentley and Topcon have continuously introduced new "4D" innovations in surveying, reality modeling, scheduling and logistics, work packaging, machine control, and progressive assurance for construction. In 2017, they together opened Constructioneering Academies, including at Topcon's "sandbox" facilities globally, for construction professionals to experience new digital best practices, first-hand. During 2018, the companies assimilated Bentley's SYNCHRO and Topcon's ClearEdge3D acquisitions into constructioneering offerings.

Now, Digital Construction Works is chartered to embed its experts within constructors' major project teams to advance and optimize constructioneering processes for delivering better design-build outcomes. Through its digital integration services, to connect and automate constructors' existing processes with constructioneering, Digital Construction Works can make the best projects better while also helping to institutionalize these digital workflows throughout a constructor's full project portfolio.

At the same time, experiences gained by Digital Construction Works will help guide Bentley Systems and Topcon in prioritizing their constructioneering software development investments. Digital Construction Works is led by CEO Ted Lamboo, previously senior vice president of strategic partnerships for Bentley Systems, and COO Jason Hallett, formerly vice president of digital construction and business development for Topcon.

Greg Bentley, CEO of Bentley Systems, said, "When we and Topcon recognized the opportunity for constructioneering to finally industrialize capital project delivery, we committed respectively to completing its software requirements. Indeed, our new software capabilities make possible construction digital twins-converging digital context, digital components, and digital chronology. What remains, in going digital for infrastructure construction, is for constructors' people and processes to take advantage of the technology. We and Topcon have now in turn committed many of our best resources, professionals experienced in both construction and software, to serve shoulder-to-shoulder, in virtual hardhats, to innovatively advance the required digital integration. The Digital Construction Works joint venture has the full management and capital commitments of both our companies, multiplying its unique strengths for helping to realize constructioneering's potential to close the world's infrastructure gap."

Ray O'Connor, president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems, said, "What Topcon and Bentley Systems initiated in recent years was done in the spirit of changing mindsets and processes on how we approach construction, and that collaboration has led to the development of this joint venture. The creation of Digital Construction Works perfectly aligns with our focus of helping the industry succeed in meeting infrastructure demands through technological innovations. Through the new organization, companies will have the opportunity to integrate hardware and software capabilities to more quickly and efficiently adopt new technology for more rapid productivity improvements. With customized services to address the individual needs of an organization, widespread adoption and technology improvements can be more readily realized. We are excited to take this journey with Bentley Systems in moving the industry forward."

Digital Construction Works provides digital automation, integration, and "twinning" services to help organizations realize the breakthrough potential of constructioneering, for industrializing construction.

