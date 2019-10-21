Sitel Group To Open Customer Experience Operations In Greece In 2020

The global CX leader's first Greek contact center in Athens will further support its clients, create 1,000 jobs

MIAMI, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sitel Group , a leading global customer experience (CX) management provider that delivers more than 3.5 million customer experiences daily, today announced plans to open its first CX operations and contact center in Athens, Greece in 2020.

"We are excited to enter Greece and expand our group's European footprint," said Laurent Uberti, President, CEO and founding partner, Sitel Group. "This is a strategic market that enables us to further support our clients and their customers in delivering exceptional experiences across every stage of the customer journey."

Sitel Group's contact center will open in Athens in early 2020 and serve as one of the group's European multilingual hubs supporting clients' customers in English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and more. With this market entrance, Greece becomes the 28th country in which Sitel Group operates.

"Sitel Group has made the decision to expand its global footprint by investing in Greece," said Pedro Lozano, CEO - EMEA, Sitel Group. "Our group's contact center in Athens is expected to create 1,000 new jobs to support our global portfolio of clients."

Sitel Group's expansion into the Greek market for business process outsourcing (BPO) services represents a strategic approach supporting the growth of existing client programs and the potential for new partnerships with key global players seeking to operate and expand in Europe.

About Sitel Group

Sitel Group's 75,000 people across the globe connect many of the world's best-known brands with their customers - 3.5 million times every day. As a global customer experience (CX) management leader, we apply our 30+ years of industry-leading experience and the entrepreneurial spirit of our group's founders to deliver omnichannel experiences through voice, chat, social media and more to customers of our 400+ clients across all verticals - from Fortune 500 companies to local startups.

Our group's breadth of capabilities - powered by our ecosystem of experts including Innso, Learning Tribes, Sitel, Sitel Insights and TSC - go beyond business process outsourcing (BPO) to support every stage of the customer journey. We are redefining the contact center and improving business results by pairing innovative solutions - such as self-care and automation - with the human touch, emotion and empathy of our people.

As a CX platform, we are powered by experts to deliver tailored CX solutions to fit our clients' needs through our consultative, customer-centric approach adding value at every touchpoint - regardless of location, channel or time of day.

Learn more at www.sitel.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

