On October 16, 2019, the European Union (EU) published the latest list of toy safety standards for presumption of conformity with Directive 2009/48/EC (Toy Safety Directive, TSD). This latest set of standards contains, inter alia, several important provisions:

Inclusion of EN 71-3:2019 for the migration of 19 elements - this standard contains the strengthened migration limit for chromium (VI) for category III toy materials and improved procedures and controlled experimental conditions (Safeguard 62/19) Repealing Decision (EU) 2019/1254 for citing EN 71-14:2018 'Trampolines for domestic use' as a reference standard due to the complete list of harmonized standards drafted in support of the TSD is now covered in one act (Safeguard 114/19) Providing a six-month transitional period for the withdrawal of EN 71-3+A3:2018

It is important to note that the strengthened migration limit for chromium (VI) for category III toy materials will become effective on November 18, 2019 (Directive (EU) 2018/725, Safeguard 69/18)

The latest set of toy safety standards, including EN 71-3:2019, becomes effective on October 16, 2019 - the day of its publication in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU).

Highlights of the latest list of toy safety standards for the presumption of conformity with the TSD are summarized in Table 1.

Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2019/1728 of October 15, 2019 on Harmonized Standards for Toys Drafted in Support of Directive 2009/48/EC

Official Journal of the European Union, October 16, 2019 Entry Standard 1 EN 71-1:2014+A1:2018 'Mechanical and physical' 2 EN 71-2:2011+A1:2014 'Flammability' 3 EN 71-3:2019 'Migration of certain elements'* 4 EN 71-4:2013 'Experimental sets for chemistry and related activities' 5 EN 71-5:2015 'Chemical toys (sets) other than experimental sets' 6 EN 71-7:2014+A2:2018 'Finger paints'** 7 EN 71-8:2018 'Activity toys for domestic use' 8 EN 71-12:2013 'N-nitrosamines and N-nitrosatable substances' 9 EN 71-13:2014 'Olfactory board games, cosmetic kits and gustative games' 10 EN 71-14:2018 'Trampolines for domestic use'** 11 Electric toys: EN 62115:2005 IEC 62115:2003 (modified)+A1:2004 EN 62115:2005/A11:2012/AC:2013 EN 62115:2005/A11:2012 EN 62115:2005/A12:2015 EN 62115:2005/A2:2011/AC:2011 EN 62115:2005/A2:2011 IEC 62115:2003/A2:2010 (modified) *EN 71-3:2013+A3:2018 will be withdrawn from the OJEU on April 15, 2020

**Limit for climbazole (entry 22 to Table B.1 of Annex B) is revised from 0.5% to 0.2% (Commission Communication 2018/C 282/02, Safeguard 120/18)

***EN 71-14:2014+A1:2017 will be withdrawn from the OJEU on January 22, 2020

