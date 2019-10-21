Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 716563 ISIN: DE0007165631 Ticker-Symbol: SRT3 
Xetra
18.10.19
17:35 Uhr
167,90 Euro
-2,20
-1,29 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
TecDAX
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARTORIUS AG VZ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
166,90
167,90
20.10.
167,20
167,80
18.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DANAHER
DANAHER CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DANAHER CORPORATION124,18+0,26 %
SARTORIUS AG VZ167,90-1,29 %