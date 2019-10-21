

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) reported that its profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 rose to 1.26 billion euros from 972 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per basic share grew to 1.04 euros from 0.81 euros last year.



Total revenue grew 13% year over year to 6.79 billion euros, up 13% on non-IFRS and 10% on non-IFRS at constant currencies.



Quarterly new cloud bookings were up 39% to 572 million euros, up 34% at constant currencies.



For 2019, SAP continues to expect non-IFRS cloud revenue to be in a range of 6.7 billion euros - 7.0 billion euros at constant currencies, up 33% - 39% at constant currencies. SAP expects total revenues to increase strongly, at a rate lower than operating profit.



The company projects non-IFRS operating profit for 2019 to be in a range of 7.85 billion euros - 8.05 billion euros at constant currencies, up 9.5% - 12.5% at constant currencies. It was previously expected that non-IFRS operating profit to be 7.7 billion euros - 8.0 billion euros, up 7.5% - 11.5% at constant currencies.



For 2020, SAP continues to expect non-IFRS operating profit of 8.8 billion euros - 9.1 billion euros, and non-IFRS total revenue of 28.6 billion euros - 29.2 billion euros.



Over the period from 2018 through 2023, SAP continues to expect to grow to more than 35 billion euros in non-IFRS total revenue compared to 24.74 billion euros reported in 2018.



