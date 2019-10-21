Utilization of both technologies provides unique advantages in the optimization of Total Hip Arthroplasty (THA)

EOS imaging (Paris:EOSI) (Euronext, FR0011191766 EOSI Eligible PEA PME), a leader in 2D/3D orthopedic medical imaging and software solutions for 3D anatomical modeling and surgical planning, today announced the first patient cases performed with its hipEOS 3.0 surgical planning software delivered intraoperatively by Intellijoint HIP, Intellijoint Surgical's smart navigation system, which offers surgeon-controlled surgical guidance for intraoperative positional measurements, to optimize the treatment of total hip arthroplasty (THA) surgical results.

The first cases were performed by Peter K. Sculco, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City and retained consultant to EOS imaging and Intellijoint Surgical. HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health and has been ranked No. 1 for orthopedics for ten consecutive years by U.S. News World Report (2019-2020).

hipEOS 3.0, a 3D surgical planning solution using weight-bearing standing and sitting EOS images and 2D/3D patient specific models and datasets, helps to select and position implants for the best anatomical fit and optimizes range of motion based on each patient's 3D anatomy. This delivers an optimal surgical strategy while taking into consideration patient-specific factors that are key criteria for successful THA, including hip-spine relationship, leg length discrepancy, femoral offset, and femoral torsion.

Delivery of hipEOS 3.0 plan intraoperatively by Intellijoint HIP enables surgeons to select the best implant type and size, its ideal position and orientation as well as make real-time intraoperative measurements that deliver an accurately executed plan in the operating room. This is facilitated through EOS imaging's newest solution, EOSlink, for seamless integration of its EOSapps and provides increased confidence prior to and within the operating room. Together, these offerings ensure the optimized clinical results, while reducing leg length discrepancies and risk of dislocation or impingement.

Dr. Peter Sculco commented, "The combination of hipEOS with the Intellijoint HIP system instills a great deal of confidence that I have an accurate preoperative surgical plan that includes patient-specific modifications based on dynamic pelvic motion and femoral version, and can then execute that plan with a high level of fidelity. I believe this represents a valuable combination of technologies that are relatively low cost, easy to use, improve operative efficiencies, and ultimately lead to improved patient outcomes."

"Our ability to expand our capabilities with a seamless integration enabled by EOSlink allows our planning solutions to be used directly in the operating room. We are pleased to see hipEOS facilitate intraoperative navigation with Intellijoint HIP at one of the world's leading academic medical centers such as the HSS. We believe the combination of our hipEOS surgical planning solution, which utilizes our EOS low dose sitting and standing images, along with intraoperative execution systems represent the future of computer-assisted planning and execution in optimizing THA surgery," said Mike Lobinsky, Chief Executive Officer of EOS imaging.

"We are excited to showcase the robustness of Intellijoint HIP through its ability to accept and deliver preoperative surgical plans for THA," said Armen Bakirtzian, Chief Executive Office and Co-founder of Intellijoint Surgical. "This first case at HSS demonstrates the benefits of hipEOS preoperative planning and the value Intellijoint HIP brings in accurately delivering patient specific plans in the operating room."

ABOUT EOS imaging

EOS imaging is a global medical device company that designs, develops and markets innovative, low dose 2D/3D full body and weight-bearing imaging, rapid 3D modeling of EOS patient X-ray images, web-based patient-specific surgical planning, and integration of the surgical plan into the operating room that collectively bridge the entire spectrum of care from imaging to post-operative assessment capabilities for orthopedic surgery. With a primary focus on hips, knees, and spine, EOS imaging is targeting a $2 billion annual market opportunity. EOS imaging has over 300 system installations in more than 30 countries generating more than 1 million patient exams annually. In FY 2018, the company reported revenue of €35.4 million. EOS imaging has corporate locations in U.S., France, Canada, Germany, and Singapore, and engages more than 175 employees. For additional information, please visit www.eos-imaging.com.

EOS imaging is listed on Compartment C of Euronext Paris

ISIN: FR0011191766 Ticker: EOSI

ABOUT Intellijoint Surgical

Intellijoint Surgical develops and commercializes surgical navigation solutions for total joint replacements. It is committed to improving patients' lives by providing every surgeon with effective, easy-to-use technology. Intellijoint's flagship product, Intellijoint HIP, provides surgeons with real-time, intraoperative measurements to ensure accurate positioning of orthopedic implants during total hip replacements. Intellijoint HIP has been used in over 10,000 THA by top orthopedic institutions globally. To learn more, please visit IntellijointSurgical.com.

