WHAT:

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the last chance to register for the seventh annual CES Unveiled in Paris. CES Unveiled in Paris is an official CES 2020 preview event, bringing together executives, influential media and prominent industry influencers to experience the latest tech innovations from across Europe. Europe welcomed more than 16,000 attendees to CES 2019 and continues to lead innovation by example. CES Unveiled promotes the continued value it shares with Europe through partnerships across government, business and research. CES Unveiled in Paris will focus on the theme of artificial intelligence (AI), featuring exhibitors from France and across Europe. Some top exhibitors include: Aitheon - Integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotics in a user-friendly way to ensure businesses become automated in a single, simple platform

- Integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and Robotics in a user-friendly way to ensure businesses become automated in a single, simple platform Coleen - Develops an electric bike for those whose technical performance is matched by its distinctive design

- Develops an electric bike for those whose technical performance is matched by its distinctive design InnovHealth - Ensures people can possess all of their health data while taking into account the digital transformation of healthcare systems

- Ensures people can possess all of their health data while taking into account the digital transformation of healthcare systems Minelab - Provides metal detecting technologies for consumer, humanitarian demining and military needs

- Provides metal detecting technologies for consumer, humanitarian demining and military needs TransChain - Improves the B2B market by creating a digital trust between all professionals through blockchain

- Improves the B2B market by creating a digital trust between all professionals through blockchain VOLUMIC 3D - Offers multi-material 3D printing, with a high level of precision, high reliability and the ability to print in large sizes Attendees will have the opportunity to see and interact with the latest innovations in AI, enterprise solutions, health and wellness, IoT infrastructure, smart cities and more. Check the CES Unveiled in Paris website for the full exhibitor list.