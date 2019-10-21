CES Unveiled in Paris Conference Programming to Focus on Artificial Intelligence
WHAT:
The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) today announced the last chance to register for the seventh annual CES Unveiled in Paris. CES Unveiled in Paris is an official CES 2020 preview event, bringing together executives, influential media and prominent industry influencers to experience the latest tech innovations from across Europe.
Europe welcomed more than 16,000 attendees to CES 2019 and continues to lead innovation by example. CES Unveiled promotes the continued value it shares with Europe through partnerships across government, business and research.
CES Unveiled in Paris will focus on the theme of artificial intelligence (AI), featuring exhibitors from France and across Europe. Some top exhibitors include:
Attendees will have the opportunity to see and interact with the latest innovations in AI, enterprise solutions, health and wellness, IoT infrastructure, smart cities and more. Check the CES Unveiled in Paris website for the full exhibitor list.
WHO:
This year's event will provide a conference track on AI. Announced speakers include:
Conference programming will open with a CES 2020 preview, which will highlight new industry trends and developments to be seen at CES 2020. Additional conference sessions will explore data sharing models in the mobility ecosystem, promoting diversity in AI and more. To see all speakers and the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.
WHEN:
CES Unveiled in Paris, France
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
13:00-20:00
Palais Brongniart, Paris, France
Register Now
*Press room (Napoléon) will open at 9:00
DETAILS:
CES Unveiled in Paris is held on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at Palais Brongniart. Attendees and media can register for the event online or on-site. For more information about exhibiting and showcasing your products and technology, please contact CESUnveiled@CTA.tech. To see the full event schedule, visit CES.tech.
About CES:
CES is the largest, most influential tech event in the world the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. This is where the world's biggest brands do business and meet new partners, and the sharpest innovators hit the stage. Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), CES features every aspect of the tech sector. Learn more at CES.tech and follow CES on social.
About Consumer Technology Association:
As North America's largest technology trade association, CTA is the tech sector. Our members are the world's leading innovators from startups to global brands helping support more than 18 million American jobs. CTA owns and produces CES the largest, most influential tech event on the planet. Find us at CTA.tech. Follow us @CTAtech.
