Voluntary Recall Notice of Select Stubb's Products in Europe Due to Unlabeled Celery, Sesame and Mustard Allergens

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One World Foods, Inc. is initiating a voluntary recall of select Stubb's products in Europe due to unlabeled celery, sesame and mustard allergens.
A number of Stubb's products include a significant level of celery, sesame and mustard that could cause a reaction for those with sensitivities. In sensitive individuals, an allergic reaction to these ingredients can cause illness or severe reactions.
To date, the Company has not received any allergic reaction notices related to the products affected by this recall.The safety of our consumers is our greatest concern and we are taking a prudent approach by voluntarily recalling these products.
The following Stubb's products sold in 13 countries are subject to this recall:
STUBB'S PRODUCT
ALLERGENS
UPC Number
SKU Number
SHELF LIFE recalled (on or prior)
Legendary Original Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
Mustard
734756000020
347500002
5/20/2022
Legendary Spicy Bar-B-Q Sauce
18oz Bottle
Mustard
734756000013
347500001
5/7/2022
Legendary Hickory Bourbon Bar-B-Q Sauce
18oz Bottle
Mustard
734756000082
347500008
9/4/2022
Sticky Sweet Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
Mustard
734756000105
347500010
5/6/2022
Dr. Pepper Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
Mustard
734756000129
347500012
1/5/2022
Original Wicked Wing Sauce (labelled as Wicked Habanero Pepper Wing Sauce)12oz Bottle
Mustard
734756001089
347500108
8/25/2021
Soy, Garlic & Red Pepper Beef Marinade
12oz Bottle
Mustard
734756002017
347500201 or M009436 (with sticker)
4/29/2022
Citrus & Onion Chicken Marinade
12 oz Bottle
Mustard
734756002024
347500202 or M009437 (with sticker)
6/23/2022
Chili, Lime & Ginger Pork Marinade
12oz Bottle
Mustard
734756002031
347500203 and M009438 (with sticker)
5/2/2022
Sweet Honey & Spice Bar-B-Que Sauce 18oz Bottle
Mustard, Celery
734756010456
901507619
5/4/2022
Moppin' Sauce Bar-B-Q Baste 12oz Bottle
Mustard
734756000037
347500003
11/9/2020
Smokey Mesquite Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
Mustard
734756000068
347500006
1/6/2021
Honey Pecan Bar-B-Q Sauce 18oz Bottle
Mustard, Sesame
734756000075
347500007
5/16/2020
The recall effects the following markets:
- Austria
- Cyprus
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Iceland
- Italy
- Malta
- Netherlands
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- United Kingdom
One World Foods has informed distributors and grocery outlets to remove the products with the affected UPCs from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product to prevent further consumption.
We are currently in the process of correcting the labels for all of the above products and as soon as this has been finalized, distribution to the impacted European markets will continue as normal.
All of the Stubb's products listed above present a risk to any consumer who has a sensitivity to the allergens contained in these products, notably celery, sesame and mustard. The Company requests that any consumer concerned about the product should return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. No receipt is required. Alternatively, any consumer can contact us on
stubbsbbq@requested-information.com or 0044 1273 76 40 59, weekdays from 09:00 AM GMT to 5:00 PM GMT. If you call outside of hours, please leave a message and one of our operators will get back to you.
