Via Developments Plc - Temporary Suspension

21 October 2019

GB00BYPBC438

Via Developments PLC

("Via" or "the Company")

Temporary Suspension of Trading

The Directors of Via Developments Plc hereby announce that due to a delay in appointing a new Independent Non-Executive Director, the Company's Bonds will be temporarily suspended pursuant to rule 66 of the NEX Rules for Companies with effect from 7:00a.m. today, 21 October 2019. The Company will update the market in due course.

The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:

Via Developments Plc

24 Queen Street

Manchester

M2 5HX

Telephone: +44 161 850 2633

http://www.vdplc.com/

NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER: