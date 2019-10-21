Via Developments Plc - Temporary Suspension
PR Newswire
London, October 18
21 October 2019
GB00BYPBC438
Via Developments PLC
("Via" or "the Company")
Temporary Suspension of Trading
The Directors of Via Developments Plc hereby announce that due to a delay in appointing a new Independent Non-Executive Director, the Company's Bonds will be temporarily suspended pursuant to rule 66 of the NEX Rules for Companies with effect from 7:00a.m. today, 21 October 2019. The Company will update the market in due course.
The directors of Via Developments Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Via Developments Plc
24 Queen Street
Manchester
M2 5HX
Telephone: +44 161 850 2633
http://www.vdplc.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott -Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Corporate Broking
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA