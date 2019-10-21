Vilnius, Lithuania, 2019-10-21 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 05.06.2019 - Subscription FRGTE Frigate RIG 10.04.2020 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2019 Additional LVGB000025A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2019 Government LTGCB01022C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB01022C Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.10.2019 - Audited annual PRF1T PRFoods TLN 27.10.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Investors event TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Interim report, 9 INL1L INVL Baltic Farmland VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Annual General LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Interim report, 12 VBL1L Vilniaus baldai VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Interim report, 9 TVEAT Tallinna Vesi TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Coupon payment EXPC140021FA ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Coupon payment LTGB037019A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN date Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Coupon payment EXPC150020A ExpressCredit RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.10.2019 Maturity date LTGB037019A Lietuvos Respublikos VLN Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.10.2019 Coupon payment LVGB052522A Valsts Kase / RIG date Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.