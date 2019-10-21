Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc: Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces Presentation at NY Stem Cell Foundation conference

Presentation at New York Stem Cell Foundation conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO) is pleased to announce that it will present at the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) conference. The conference will be held on October 22-23 at The Rockefeller University, New York (https://nyscf.org/events/conference/).

Hemogenyx's poster presentation is entitled 'Efficacy of FLT3-CD3 bispecific antibody against AML in humanized mouse models'. The presentation will highlight the unique properties of Hemogenyx's main product candidate CDX bispecific antibody that is being developed by the Company for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and conditioning of bone marrow transplants. It will also demonstrate the utility of the humanized mice developed by Immugenyx, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hemogenyx, in drug development.

The NYSCF Conference is the leading scientific meeting on translational stem cell research. It convenes over 500 participants from academia, industry, government, non-profits, and patient groups. This year's keynote speeches will be given by Nobel Laureate Shinya Yamanaka, MD, PhD, of Kyoto University and Hans Clevers, MD, PhD, of Hubrecht Institute, Utrecht University. Additional speakers include world-renowned, multi-disciplinary scientists who will present their latest findings about the transformative impact of stem cell research on numerous diseases with high unmet needs.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its wholly-owned US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a wholly-owned Belgian subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. Hemogenyx is developing two distinct and complementary products, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.



