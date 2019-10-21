Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Southwest Vietnam Field Development Plan

Jadestone Energy Announces Submission of Southwest Vietnam Field Development Plan

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2019 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE)(TSXV:JSE) ("Jadestone" or the "Company"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, announces the formal submission of the field development plan ("FDP"), for its Nam Du and U Minh gas fields, offshore southwestern Vietnam, to Vietnam Oil and Gas Group ("Petrovietnam").

Following receipt of Petrovietnam's endorsement, the FDP will be considered for approval by the Vietnam Government, expected to be received later this year. Approval from the Government will constitute formal development sanction for the fields.

The Company has recently achieved several project milestones leading up to the FDP submission, including:

? Submission of a formal declaration of commercial discovery for the two fields;

? Finalisation of the bidder selection process for the facilities engineering, procurement, and construction contract, culminating in a binding letter of intent being issued to the successful bidder;

? Selection of a floating production storage and offloading vessel provider, including provisions for leasing, operations, and maintenance, now approved by Petrovietnam;

? Implementation of project management plans for the execution phase of the project, including health, safety and environmental management systems, and staffing the project organisation; and

? Receipt of amended investment licences for both fields' production sharing contracts, confirming the Company's working interest in Block 46/07 and Block 51 is now formally registered as 100%.

As of December 31, 2017, the Nam Du and U Minh fields had gross contingent gas resources (2C) of 171.3 bcf. The Company intends to begin a reserves audit process in the coming weeks, which, in addition to details of the final gas sales and purchase agreement ("GSPA"), will establish the 2P reserves the Company will be eligible to record following development sanction and execution of the GSPA.

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO commented:

"We have made significant strides toward our proposed southwest Vietnam gas development, with all key work streams progressing as intended. This is a major growth project for Jadestone and, with the submission of our field development plan, we now have a clear line of sight toward formal development sanction which is expected to be received later this year. In the meantime, our negotiations are progressing well toward finalising a gas sales and purchase agreement in accordance with the heads of agreement signed with Petrovietnam earlier this year.

"The spirit of cooperation between Jadestone and the Vietnamese Government and regulator is strong, and we are working together to swiftly monetise this domestic resource, with targeted first production in late 2021. Nam Du and U Minh offer a material volume of gas for both Jadestone and for Vietnam and, once in production, will be used for existing installed power generation and the manufacturing of fertilisers, thereby directly contributing to Vietnam's ongoing economic growth and development."

About Jadestone Energy Inc.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is an independent oil and gas company focused on the Asia Pacific region. It has a balanced, low risk, full cycle portfolio of development, production and exploration assets in Australia, Vietnam and the Philippines.

The Company has a 100% operated working interest in Stag and Montara, offshore Australia. Both the Stag and Montara assets include oil producing fields, with further development and exploration potential. The Company has a 100% operated working interest in two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam and is partnered with Total in the Philippines where it holds a 25% working interest in the SC56 exploration block.

Led by an experienced management team with a track record of delivery, who were core to the successful growth of Talisman's business in Asia, the Company is pursuing an acquisition strategy focused on growth and creating value through identifying, acquiring, developing and operating assets throughout the Asia- Pacific region.

Jadestone Energy Inc. is currently listed on the TSXV and AIM. The Company is headquartered in Singapore. For further information on Jadestone please visit www.jadestone-energy.com.

