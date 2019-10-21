

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's all industry activity remained unchanged in August, figures from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Monday.



The all industry activity index remained unchanged month-on-month in August, after a 0.2 percent rise in July. Economists had forecast a modest 0.1 percent fall.



Among components, industrial production dropped 1.2 percent annually in August, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in July. Construction activity fell 0.6 percent in August, following a 1.3 percent decline in the preceding month.



Meanwhile, the tertiary industry activity rose 0.4 percent in August, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, the all industry activity index declined 0.5 percent in August, after a 1.3 percent increase in the prior month.



