2019 EBE China kicks off in Hangzhou

The events aim to boost the new economy with digital innovations

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th International E-business Expo 2019 Hangzhou, China (2019 EBE China Hangzhou) and the 2019 Zhejiang International Digital Trade Fair (2019 Zhejiang IDTF), kicked off on October 18 at the Hangzhou International Expo Center. Hangzhou, the birthplace of China's e-commerce industry, has built a complete industry chain and closed-loop ecosystem. As e-commerce, an integral part of digital economy, continues to make a bigger impact on the urban economy and on the lifestyle of the city's denizens, Hangzhou has become a global leader in the world's digital economy.

Over 200 leading e-commerce and retail companies from home and abroad displayed their innovations at 1,000 booths spread over a 30,000-square meter exhibition space. More than 20,000 professional buyers and visitors had registered for the event, including over 20 delegations from outside of China, most notably from Uruguay, Palestine and Ethiopia. By bringing together forums, exhibitions and business matching sessions under one roof, the event has created a comprehensive one-stop-shop for the professional exhibition visitor or conference attendees.

Themed "New Retail, New Business, New Consumption, New Empowerment", this year's EBE China is committed to unlocking its full potential as an end-to-end e-commerce service. The organizers of the Data Empowerment and Trade Innovation-themed 2019 Zhejiang IDTF built a professional, market-oriented, globalized and branded platform for exhibitions and trade exchanges with the aim of expanding the depth of digital trade and Zhejiang province's presence in the industry. In addition, the event focused on showcasing a complete e-commerce ecosystem encompassing commercial operating systems and new retail platforms, backed by the application of smart technologies and innovative technological services. The expo and fair have become the place to learn about new consumption and social experiences, the growing urban e-commerce industry chain and Chinese e-commerce platforms' efforts at poverty alleviation.

EBE China, held concurrently with IDTF, connects exhibitors and visitors with innovative displays and demonstrations of new products and services. Through the event, which helps facilitate the integration of the industry chain, Hangzhou is building on its position as the e-commerce hub in China to boost the digital economy-driven development of Zhejiang.