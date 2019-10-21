Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Updated invitation to the presentation of Q3 2019 Results

We hereby invite you to participate at the presentation of the Q3 2019 reports of Schibsted Media Group on 25 October 2019

Quarterly Earnings Release

Time: 25 October 2019 at 07.00 CET

Interim report, presentation materials, and spreadsheet with key figures and analytical information will be made available on the investor relations pages at https://www.schibsted.com/ir/.

Results Presentation

Time: 25 October 2019 at 09.00 CET

Location: Schibsted's premises in Akersgata 55, Oslo, Norway.

The presentation will be webcasted live at https://www.schibsted.com/ir/. It will be presented in English. Participants can send in written questions through the webcast player.

CEO Kristin Skogen Lund and EVP CFO Ragnar Kårhus will present.

A recording of the presentation will be available on our web site shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Conference call for investors and analysts - Q&A session

Time: 25 October 2019 at 14.00 CET

Questions relating to the results will be answered in a conference call. The session will be held in English.

NOTE: To avoid waiting time when connecting to the call, please use the below link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to type in your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will automatically call you back on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the link will become active 15 minutes prior to the event: Link to join call: https://bit.ly/2lX1U9h

For manual dial-in, use the following number.

A recording of the conference call will be made available at https://www.schibsted.com/ir/.

Oslo, 21 October 2019

SCHIBSTED ASA

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act