Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, today announced the acquisition of Germany-based pernexas, a provider of connectors for seamlessly integrating the Alfresco Digital Business Platform with SAP NetWeaver, SAP S/4 HANA, and SAP Fiori

The acquisition strengthens Alfresco's market leadership position in the enterprise content management market and provides customers with fully-certified, native integration with line-of-business SAP applications. Furthermore, SAP customers are now able to enhance their digital operations using content, process and governance services and derive greater value from their enterprise resource planning (ERP) investment.

Tony Grout, Chief Product Officer, Alfresco said: "With many joint Alfresco-pernexas customers using SAP ERP systems, we are thrilled with the acquisition of pernexas and the incorporation of its secure and reliable connexas product line in the Alfresco product portfolio. The connexas product line makes it easy for our customers to natively integrate their SAP ERP systems with our Digital Business Platform using an SAP-certified connector."

Customers can benefit from a seamless connection between SAP and Alfresco, providing an unprecedented level of control and visibility of the unstructured information that always accompanies the structured data that SAP handles so well. Users can take advantage of these capabilities without leaving the applications with which they are familiar, meaning user adoption is easy and frictionless. Customers can also start a free trial of this Alfresco/SAP integration.

Grout added: "Making difficult things simple is core to Alfresco's philosophy, and the benefits of the close integration can be achieved without installing anything on the SAP side."

Volker Blaesig, Managing Director, pernexas, noted: "Joining Alfresco is a natural evolution as we continue to offer seamless integration solutions between Alfresco and the large SAP user base. The SAP landscape has been changing with greater focus on Cloud and Software as a Service (SaaS) business models and it makes sense that SAP customers will be looking to integrate with a cloud-native, open source Digital Business Platform."

The Alfresco Digital Business Platform connects people, processes and systems seamlessly, and delivers content to the people who need it when they want it. This in turn enables enterprises to turn their content into knowledge through scalable processes built for their business, while protecting it with powerful governance capabilities. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform is a fully integrated platform that provides a flexible, agile framework that customers can use to build their own unique process and content centric digital experiences.

Financial terms were not provided.

Additional Editorial Notes About pernexas

pernexas, founded in 2008, is a long-standing and successful Alfresco partner that markets the SAP-certified connexas product line comprising:

connexas content connects Alfresco Content Services with SAP, enables the storage of content in Alfresco accessible from SAP, and makes metadata from SAP business objects available at the Alfresco document, or triggers an SAP action from Alfresco; connexas content is SAP certified "Integration with SAP S/4 HANA

connects Alfresco Content Services with SAP, enables the storage of content in Alfresco accessible from SAP, and makes metadata from SAP business objects available at the Alfresco document, or triggers an SAP action from Alfresco; connexas content is SAP certified "Integration with SAP S/4 HANA connexas frontend enables an Alfresco Process Services user to access their workflows via SAP Fiori Launchpad when running within an SAP Cloud Platform; connexas frontend is SAP certified "Built on Cloud Platform."

enables an Alfresco Process Services user to access their workflows via SAP Fiori Launchpad when running within an SAP Cloud Platform; connexas frontend is SAP certified "Built on Cloud Platform." connexas process allows the use of metadata from SAP within custom workflows of Alfresco Process Services. Pre-defined SAP function calls make it easy to start with SAP related data in the App designer.

As pernexas products are certified by SAP, they provide enterprises with a smart approach to connecting structured data within SAP with unstructured data hosted in Alfresco as well as drive Alfresco workflows using SAP data.

pernexas customers comprise enterprises across several industries including manufacturing, healthcare, government agencies, and financial services.

