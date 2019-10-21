Aspo Oyj: Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report

Aspo Plc

Press Release

October 21, 2019 at 10 a.m.



Invitation to the press conference on Aspo's Interim Report



Aspo Plc will publish the Interim Report for January-September 2019 on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 approximately at 10 a.m. Finnish time.



Aspo will hold a press conference regarding the Interim Report for January-September 2019 for analysts, investors and media on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 2 p.m. Finnish time at Hotel Kämp's Symposium cabinet.

A live webcast. An on-demand version of the webcast will be available on the company's website later on the same day.Registrations beforehand to Jaakko.koskinen@aspo.com, by Friday, October 25, 2019 at the latest.ASPO PLCAki OjanenCEOFor further information, please contact:Harri Seppälä, Group Treasurer, +358 400 617 201, harri.seppala@aspo.comDistribution:Nasdaq HelsinkiKey mediawww.aspo.com