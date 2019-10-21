Visiongain Report Researches Growth Opportunities Within the $138bn Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

- Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market 2019-2029

LONDON, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% in the first half of the forecast period. The API Manufacturing submarket held 67% of the market in 2018. Visiongain estimated that the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market will reach $138bn in 2024.

Report Scope

• Global Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market forecasts from 2019-2029

• Submarket forecasts at world level, from 2019-2029:

• Active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), with sub forecasts for generic APIs, high potency active pharma ingredients (HPAPIs) and other products

• Finished dosage formulations (FDFs), with sub forecasts for solid dose forms, injectable dosages and other dosage types

• Other applications of outsourced production - other related services

• Revenue forecasts from 2019-2029, for these regional and national markets:

• The US

• Canada

• Japan

• EU5: Germany, France, the UK, Italy and Spain

• BRIC: Brazil, Russia, India, China

• South Korea

• Turkey

• Mexico

• Others

• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry

• Qualitative Analysis from a CMO Perspective

• Qualitative Analysis from a Client Perspective

• Key questions answered by this report:

• What is the current size of the total global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

• How much will this market be worth from 2018 to 2029?

• How is the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

• What are the market shares of each segment of the overall pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market currently and how will these change to 2029?

• What are the main submarkets and how much revenue will each pharmaceutical contract manufacturing submarket account for over the next 10 years to 2029 and why?

• How will the market shares for each pharmaceutical contract manufacturing submarket develop from 2018 to 2029?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

• How will the industry evolve to 2029?

• What are the largest national markets for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing? What is the current status and how will it develop over the next ten years? What are their forecasts for 2019-2029?

• Who are the most prominent companies, and what are their activities and outlooks?

• What are the main trends that will affect the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market between 2018 and 2029?

