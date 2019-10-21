Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd's Nomination Committee

Stockholm, Oct. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Vostok Emerging Finance Ltd (Vostok Emerging Finance) is pleased to announce the composition of the Nomination Committee for the 2020 Annual General Meeting

The Nomination Committee for the 2020 AGM has been appointed in accordance with the principles resolved by the 2019 Annual General Meeting. The members of the Nomination Committee are:

Vipul Pandey, appointed by Libra Advisors;

Jake Hennemuth, appointed by Acacia Partners;

Evert Carlsson, appointed by Swedbank Robur Fonder; and

Lars O Grönstedt, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vostok Emerging Finance

As per the resolution of the 2019 Annual General Meeting, the task of the Nomination Committee is to make recommendations to the 2020 Annual General Meeting regarding the following matters:

Election of Chairman for the Annual General Meeting Election of Directors Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors Remuneration to the Directors Election of the Company's auditors Compensation to the Company's auditors, and Proposal for how to conduct the nomination process for the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to present a motion to the Annual General Meeting regarding the above-mentioned issues are requested to contact the Chairman of the Nomination Committee through e-mail at nominationcommittee@vostokemergingfinance.comno later than February 29, 2020.

For further information please contact:

Henrik Stenlund, CFO, Tel +46 (0)8 545 015 50

Vostok Emerging Finance is an investment company with the goal of investing in early stage modern financial services companies across emerging and frontier markets. VEF trades in Sweden on Nasdaq First North under the ticker VEMF SDB.

Vostok Emerging Finance's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North is Pareto Securities AB, +46 8 402 50 00, certifiedadviser.se@paretosec.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 CEST on October 21, 2019.

Attachment