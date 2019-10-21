Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc (MSEU LN) Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Oct-2019 / 10:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor EURO STOXX 50 (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Oct-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.0523 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 364721 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 24056 EQS News ID: 893229 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2019 04:43 ET (08:43 GMT)