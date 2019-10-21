

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.10.2019 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS HUNTING PRICE TARGET TO 550 (600) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BERENBERG CUTS AB FOODS PRICE TARGET TO 2700 (2800) PENCE - 'BUY' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS RELX PRICE TARGET TO 2065 (2100) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES PEARSON TO 'HOLD' ('SELL') - TARGET 600 (650) PENCE - FTSE INDICATED +0.16% TO 7162 (CLOSE: 7150.57) POINTS BY IG - HSBC CUTS PAGEGROUP PRICE TARGET TO 500 (635) PENCE - 'BUY' - PEEL HUNT CUTS JUPITER FUND PRICE TARGET TO 415 (480) PENCE - 'BUY' - PEEL HUNT CUTS TRIFAST PRICE TARGET TO 270 (300) PENCE - 'BUY' - PEEL HUNT RAISES CMC MARKETS PRICE TARGET TO 150 (105) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS PREMIER OIL TO 'OUTPERFORM' ('TOP PICK') - TARGET 125 PENCE - RBC RAISES ASOS PRICE TARGET TO 3900 (3300) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob