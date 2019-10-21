Fabric Softener Market Report 2028 Focuses On Trends, Drivers and Barriers Influencing Its Growth | Key Players: P&G, Unilever, Colgate, & Lion: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Global Fabric Softener Market is expected to witness a stupendous CAGR in the years to come. This could be attributed to increase in awareness regarding fabric care. The products available in the market include fabric enhancers or softeners, bleach, detergents, stain removers, and various other fabric additives. The factor that keeps the cash registers ringing is the fact that fabric softener aids in reduction of wear and tear of garments, provides refreshing fragrance, lessens risks of germ build-up, and retains the shape.

The other factors influencing the fabric softener market include growth in buying power, aggression in terms of advertising by multinational companies, convenient usage, and ever-increasing penetration of washing machines. Besides, the key players are engaging in innovations with respect to packaging for attracting a larger base of consumers; thereby leading to rise in demand for fabric softeners all over.

The fabric softener market is segmented based on nature, product, end-use, sales channel, end-use, and geography. By end-use, the market spans hospitality industry, textile industry, laundry services, household, and others. By sales channel, the segmentation goes like 3rd party online sales, online sales, supermarkets, hypermarkets, company website, specialty retail stores, multi brand stores, and independent retailers. By product, it comprises dryer bars, tablets, sheets, sprays, and liquid. By nature, it consists of conventional and organic.

By geography, the fabric softener market spans North America (Canada and U.S.), LATAM (Chile, Peru, Brazil, and Mexico), Eastern Europe (Russia and Poland), Western Europe (Nordic Countries, Italy, Spain, France, U.K., Germany, Luxembourg, The Netherlands, and Belgium), Asia Pacific (Australia, ASEAN, Japan, India, China, and New Zealand), and MEA (North Africa, Southern Africa, and GCC).

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share due to economies like India being the major exporters of fabrics. LATAM is slowly catching up. The players contributing to the market include Church & Dwilight Co.; Colgate-Pamolive Company; The Unilever Group, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.; The Clorox Company, S.C. Johnson & Son, and Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Fabric Softener from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Fabric Softener market.

Market Segmentation:

Leading players of Fabric Softener including:

P&G



Unilever



Church & Dwight



Colgate



Henkel



Ecover



Scjohnson



Werner & Mertz



Sodalis



KAO



Lion



Mitsuei



Pigeon



AlEn



Blue Moon



Lvsan



Liby



Yipinjing

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Liquid Fabric Softener



Fabric Softener Sheets

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

Online Retail



Offline Retail

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel



Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Italy , Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India , Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil , Argentina , Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa ( South Africa , Egypt , Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

