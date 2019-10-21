Janine Iannarelli, founder and president of Par Avion Ltd, has been Elected Vice Chair of the Board of the European Business Aviation Association's (EBAA's) Associate Members Advisory Council (AMAC).

Iannarelli has been a long-time member of both the EBAA (www.ebaa.org) and National Business Aviation Association (www.nbaa.org). She was invited to join EBAA's AMAC committee in early 2016 and subsequently made Chair of the Sales Acquisition Committee. As Vice Chair, Iannarelli will serve to support current Chair Paolo Sommariva in his organizational and management duties associated with the AMAC and as well serve as liaison to the EBAA Board of Governors in his absence. As Chair of the Sales Acquisition Committee, Iannarelli leads the committee in helping to "elevate the science, art and practice of aircraft transactions in Europe and beyond" with a specific goal of drafting guidelines that EBAA members may reference when engaging in the purchase or sale of an aircraft.

"I am honored to have been chosen by my fellow sub-committee chairs to help lead the AMAC and continue to foster the strong relationship between the associate members and EBAA. The Associate Member Advisory Council is an integral part of the greater organization which facilitates dialogue and debate on key issues that impact the broader business aviation community. As a legacy member of EBAA, I have long worked to help showcase the benefits of business aviation in Europe and the far reaching benefits that are derived by having a diversified air transportation network."

Athar Husain Khan, EBAA Secretary-General said, "EBAA's effectiveness depends on support from members like Janine. AMAC is the bridge between EBAA and its associate members; it serves as an incubator of projects that bring added value to the business aviation industry. Janine's contribution to AMAC has been exemplary. It has helped us advance our mission and I look forward to continuing our great collaboration."

Privately funded by Iannarelli in 1997, Par Avion was founded with the objective of providing personalized service to a global clientele of buyers and sellers of business aircraft. With more than 30 years' experience, Iannarelli is considered a pioneer among women in business aviation and an industry thought leader. Iannarelli also serves as the Chair of the Texas Governor's Aerospace Aviation Advisory Committee. Iannarelli is inducted into the Aviation Hall of Fame of New Jersey and was named as one of 10 "Women on the Move" by Texas Executive Women in 2016 and one of Houston's 50 Most Influential Women in 2017.

About Par Avion Ltd.

Par Avion Ltd. is an international business aircraft marketing firm that specializes in the sale of pre-owned aircraft ranging in size from small to large cabin, intercontinental range business jets valued upwards of $65 million. For further information, please visit www.paravionltd.com; contact Iannarelli at +1.713.681.0075; follow Par Avion on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About the European Business Aviation Association

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) was founded in 1977 to defend the interests of business aviation. Today, more than 800 business aviation companies (direct members or members of associate organizations) rely on the EBAA to protect their business interests. It is the only voice to represent business aviation among the European institutions. For more information, visit www.ebaa.org.

