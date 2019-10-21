

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged up slightly on Monday and the pound slipped against the dollar as investors remained hopeful that Britain would be able to avoid a disorderly exit from the European Union despite a cross-party group of politicians voting to postpone the 'meaningful vote' on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new divorce deal.



According to media reports, Johnson is inching towards securing the numbers he needs in parliament to force through his Brexit deal.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 12 points, or 0.18 percent, at 7,163 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Friday.



Reckitt Benckiser Group declined 1.5 percent. The consumer goods company has announced the appointment of Jeff Carr as its Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director to succeed Adrian Hennah.



GlaxoSmithKline lost 1 percent as it announced the sale of travel vaccines Rabipur for the prevention of rabies, and Encepur for the prevention of tick-borne encephalitis, to Bavarian Nordic.



Prudential slumped 8 percent. The life insurance and financial services firm has completed the demerger of M&G plc.



Just Eat, an online food order and delivery service, plunged 6.7 percent despite backing its 2019 guidance.



Medical technology business Smith+Nephew lost 8 percent on news that its Chief Executive Officer Namal Nawana will step down from the company, effective on 31 October 2019, to pursue other opportunities outside of the U.K.



