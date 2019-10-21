

Ichiro Hamakawa, Chairman & CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.



Theme Session by Toyota Mobility Service Co., Ltd., IDEMIA, Fujitsu Limited and JCB Co., Ltd.

TOKYO, Oct 21, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - JCB Co., Ltd. held the 16th JCB World Conference in Ko Olina, Hawaii on 16 and 17 October. First held in 1988, the JCB World Conference is a biennial event where JCB partners from all over the world share JCB business strategy and strengthen partnerships. In the past the conference has been held in such locations as Tokyo, Kyoto, Vienna, San Francisco, Bali, and Taiwan. A total of 500 people representing around 150 partner companies, primarily JCB brand card issuers and merchant acquirers, from 27 countries and regions around the world gathered at the conference this year.Aiming to strengthen partnerships, JCB shared information about the future of the payment business including new payment methodologies, in order to provide better services and products to customers as the only global payment brand based in Japan. JCB also shared its current business developments and the value of the Hawaii market, where JCB launched business in 1989.The 16th JCB World Conference ProgramJCB Speech"Two Years in Review" - Recent developments in the payments worldIchiro HamakawaChairman & CEO, JCB Co., Ltd.Keynote Address"Digital Payments: A Global Movement - Top 10 Trends"Kevin GrieveManaging Director, Payments Lead North America, AccentureTheme Session"Our Efforts and Expectations on MaaS for the Authentication and Progress of Credit Card Settlement"Shuichi MurakamiPresident, Toyota Mobility Service Co., Ltd.Theme Session"Digital Identity and the Future of Payment Authentication"Marek JudaEVP, Chief Digital Officer, IDEMIATheme Session"Driving a Trusted Future - Human Centric Innovation"Izumi NagahoriCorporate Executive Officer, EVP, Head of Digital Software & Solution Business Group, Technology Solutions Business, Fujitsu LimitedTheme Session"Future of Payments and Authentication"Tac WatanabeExecutive Vice President, Brand Infrastructure & Technologies Department, JCB Co., Ltd.Theme Speech"Regional Invigoration by Spreading Inbound Tourism Around Japan"Hiroyuki TakahashiPresident and CEO, JTB Corp.Theme Speech"JCB Destination Marketing"Hiroshi TeradaExecutive Vice President, Brand Marketing Department, JCB Co., Ltd.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information: www.global.jcb/en.ContactKumiko KidaJCBCorporate CommunicationsEmail: kumiko.kida@jcb.co.jpPhone: +81 3 5778 8353Source: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.