- Reported net income of $0.34 per diluted share
- Cash flows from operating activities of $871 million and free cash flow of $526 million
Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) announced today net income of $295 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2019. This compares to reported net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $75 million, or $0.09 per diluted share, and adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $303 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, excluding impairments and other charges. Operating income was $536 million during the third quarter of 2019, compared to reported operating income of $303 million and adjusted operating income of $550 million for the second quarter of 2019.
"Our organization executed effectively in the third quarter. We managed the market dynamics and delivered our financial results as per expectations," commented Jeff Miller, Chairman, President and CEO.
"Total company revenue was $5.6 billion and operating income was $536 million, representing decreases of 6% and 3%, respectively, compared to revenue and adjusted operating income in the second quarter of 2019.
"International revenue, which was flat sequentially, was up 10% year to date and we remain confident that we will achieve high single-digit international growth for all of 2019. International growth continues across multiple regions, benefitting both our Drilling and Evaluation and Completion and Production divisions.
"Our North America revenue decreased 11% sequentially driven by customer activity declines and the execution of our new playbook. I am proud of how our team performed in this challenging market. We are successfully implementing our new strategy and are focused on taking the right actions to deliver returns and cash flow for our shareholders.
"As the international recovery continues and the North American market matures, our strategy is allowing us to thrive in this dynamic environment, generate strong free cash flow and produce industry-leading returns," concluded Miller.
Operating Segments
Completion and Production
Completion and Production revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $3.5 billion, a decrease of $299 million, or 8%, when compared to the second quarter of 2019, while operating income was $446 million, a decrease of $24 million, or 5%. These results were primarily driven by lower pressure pumping activity and pricing in North America land, coupled with decreased completion tool sales in Latin America and reduced stimulation activity in Middle East/Asia. These declines were partially offset by increased cementing activity in the Eastern Hemisphere, improved completion tool sales in Europe/Africa/CIS, and higher stimulation activity in Latin America.
Drilling and Evaluation
Drilling and Evaluation revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.0 billion, a decrease of $81 million, or 4%, when compared to the second quarter of 2019, while operating income was $150 million, an increase of $5 million, or 3%. These results were driven by reduced drilling and wireline activity in North America and lower project management activity in Middle East/Asia. These declines were partially offset by higher drilling activity in the Eastern Hemisphere, fluids activity in Latin America and higher testing and software sales globally resulting in better overall margins.
Geographic Regions
North America
North America revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.9 billion, an 11% decrease when compared to the second quarter of 2019, primarily associated with lower activity and pricing in pressure pumping and well construction services in North America land.
International
International revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $2.6 billion, essentially flat when compared to the second quarter of 2019, with increased cementing activity in the Eastern Hemisphere and activity increases in Argentina offset by lower project management and stimulation activity in Middle East/Asia.
Latin America revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $608 million, a 6% increase sequentially, resulting primarily from higher activity in multiple product service lines in Argentina, increased testing activity and artificial lift sales across the region and improved fluids activity in Mexico. These improvements were partially offset by lower completion tool sales in Brazil.
Europe/Africa/CIS revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $831 million, essentially flat when compared to the second quarter of 2019. Higher activity across multiple product service lines in Russia, Caspian and the North Sea offset lower activity in West Africa.
Middle East/Asia revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $1.2 billion, a 4% decrease sequentially, largely resulting from reduced project management and stimulation activity across the region. These declines were partially offset by increased activity in multiple product service lines in Indonesia.
Selective Technology Highlights
- Halliburton announced the execution of an integrated services contract with Petrobras for pre-salt development in the Santos Basin. The thirty-month contract will provide drilling and completion services to drive greater efficiency by applying pre-salt expertise and integrating multiple product offerings.
- Woodside Energy (Senegal) BV awarded Halliburton nine contracts, conditional on the final project FID, for drilling and completion services for SNE Field Development Phase 1 offshore Senegal. Halliburton will provide drilling, logging, cementing, lower completions, e-line/slick line, coiled tubing and well testing services for the drilling campaign, which is due to start in late 2020 or early 2021.
- Halliburton introduced 3D reservoir mapping, a new logging-while-drilling (LWD) capability that provides a detailed representation of subsurface structures to improve well placement in complex reservoirs.
- Ten new DecisionSpace 365 E&P cloud-native applications were released, leveraging advances in digital technology to help operators reduce exploration risk, improve reservoir characterization and boost drilling efficiency. DecisionSpace 365 is an integrated suite of E&P cloud applications that empowers customers to be creative and realize their business objectives.
- Halliburton unveiled the Commander Full Bore Cement Head, a product that enables rotation and reciprocation of 4½ 6 inch production strings to help increase reliability and reduce risk during the well cementing process. Advanced wireless functionality and faster rig-up time help increase efficiency and improve safety for land-based cement jobs, particularly in unconventional formations.
- QuickPulse Automated Directional Gamma Service, a new measurement while drilling (MWD) technology, was launched, providing quick and reliable downhole information at extended depths to deliver wells faster. This capability helps operators drill longer laterals, make improved geosteering decisions and reduce well time to maximize their asset value.
- Halliburton announced an asset acquisition of electromechanical downhole cutting tools and tubing punches from Westerton (UK) Ltd. These services provide operators with a safe and reliable alternative to traditional pipe recovery and intervention across the well lifecycle from exploration to abandonment. This new technology complements Halliburton's extensive well intervention portfolio, helping operators reduce the cost to construct new wells and extend the life of old wells.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30
June 30
2019
2018
2019
Revenue:
Completion and Production
3,506
4,170
3,805
Drilling and Evaluation
2,044
2,002
2,125
Total revenue
5,550
6,172
5,930
Operating income:
Completion and Production
446
613
470
Drilling and Evaluation
150
181
145
Corporate and other
(60
(78
(65
Impairments and other charges (a)
(247
Total operating income
536
716
303
Interest expense, net
(141
(140
(144
Other, net
(23
(42
(8
Income before income taxes
372
534
151
Income tax provision
(76
(100
(74
Net income
296
434
77
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(1
1
(2
Net income attributable to company
295
435
75
Basic and diluted net income per share
0.34
0.50
0.09
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
876
877
874
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
876
878
875
(a) During the three months ended June 30, 2019, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $247 million related to asset impairments and severance costs. See Footnote Table 1 for further details.
See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income.
See Footnote Table 2 for Reconciliation of As Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2019
2018
Revenue:
Completion and Production
10,973
12,141
Drilling and Evaluation
6,244
5,918
Total revenue
17,217
18,059
Operating income:
Completion and Production
1,284
1,782
Drilling and Evaluation
418
560
Corporate and other
(190
(218
Impairments and other charges (a)
(308
(265
Total operating income
1,204
1,859
Interest expense, net
(428
(417
Other, net
(61
(86
Income before income taxes
715
1,356
Income tax provision
(190
(367
Net income
525
989
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(3
3
Net income attributable to company
522
992
Basic and diluted net income per share
0.60
1.13
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
874
876
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
875
879
(a) During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $308 million related to asset impairments and severance costs. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, Halliburton recognized a pre-tax charge of $265 million related to a write-down of its remaining investment in Venezuela, consisting of receivables, fixed assets, inventory and other assets and liabilities.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of dollars)
(Unaudited)
September 30
December 31
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and equivalents
1,571
2,008
Receivables, net
5,290
5,234
Inventories
3,380
3,028
Other current assets
979
881
Total current assets
11,220
11,151
Property, plant and equipment, net
8,721
8,873
Goodwill
2,832
2,825
Deferred income taxes
1,344
1,384
Operating lease right-of-use assets (a)
985
Other assets
1,687
1,749
Total assets
26,789
25,982
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
2,733
3,018
Accrued employee compensation and benefits
657
714
Current portion of operating lease liabilities (a)
208
Other current liabilities
1,094
1,070
Total current liabilities
4,692
4,802
Long-term debt
10,313
10,312
Operating lease liabilities (a)
762
Employee compensation and benefits
476
483
Other liabilities
784
841
Total liabilities
17,027
16,438
Company shareholders' equity
9,745
9,522
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
17
22
Total shareholders' equity
9,762
9,544
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
26,789
25,982
(a) During the first quarter of 2019, Halliburton adopted a new lease accounting standard, resulting in $1.0 billion of additional assets and liabilities on the balance sheet.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Millions of dollars)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
525
989
296
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
1,253
1,184
417
Working capital (a)
(656
(372
99
Impairments and other charges
308
265
Other operating activities
(152
239
59
Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
1,278
2,305
871
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(1,190
(1,475
(345
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
143
158
56
Payments to acquire businesses
(31
(166
(10
Other investing activities
(52
44
(20
Total cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
(1,130
(1,439
(319
Cash flows from financing activities:
Dividends to shareholders
(472
(473
(158
Stock repurchase program
(100
(200
Other financing activities
22
(408
16
Total cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
(550
(1,081
(142
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(35
(65
(15
Increase (decrease) in cash and equivalents
(437
(280
395
Cash and equivalents at beginning of period
2,008
2,337
1,176
Cash and equivalents at end of period
1,571
2,057
1,571
(a) Working capital includes receivables, inventories and accounts payable.
See Footnote Table 3 for Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Revenue and Operating Income Comparison
By Operating Segment and Geographic Region
(Millions of dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30
June 30
Revenue
2019
2018
2019
By operating segment:
Completion and Production
3,506
4,170
3,805
Drilling and Evaluation
2,044
2,002
2,125
Total revenue
5,550
6,172
5,930
By geographic region:
North America
2,949
3,739
3,327
Latin America
608
522
571
Europe/Africa/CIS
831
757
823
Middle East/Asia
1,162
1,154
1,209
Total revenue
5,550
6,172
5,930
Operating Income
By operating segment:
Completion and Production
446
613
470
Drilling and Evaluation
150
181
145
Total
596
794
615
Corporate and other
(60
(78
(65
Impairments and other charges
(247
Total operating income
536
716
303
See Footnote Table 1 for Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income.
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Revenue and Operating Income Comparison
By Operating Segment and Geographic Region
(Millions of dollars)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
September 30
Revenue
2019
2018
By operating segment:
Completion and Production
10,973
12,141
Drilling and Evaluation
6,244
5,918
Total revenue
17,217
18,059
By geographic region:
North America
9,551
11,090
Latin America
1,766
1,458
Europe/Africa/CIS
2,402
2,199
Middle East/Asia
3,498
3,312
Total revenue
17,217
18,059
Operating Income
By operating segment:
Completion and Production
1,284
1,782
Drilling and Evaluation
418
560
Total
1,702
2,342
Corporate and other
(190
(218
Impairments and other charges
(308
(265
Total operating income
1,204
1,859
FOOTNOTE TABLE 1
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Reconciliation of As Reported Operating Income to Adjusted Operating Income
(Millions of dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
As reported operating income
536
303
Impairments and other charges:
Long-lived asset impairments
108
Severance costs
58
Inventory write-downs
33
Other
48
Total impairments and other charges
247
Adjusted operating income (a)
536
550
|(a)
Management believes that operating income adjusted for impairments and other charges for the three months ended June 30, 2019 is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business, and to establish operational goals. The adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted operating income is calculated as: "As reported operating income" plus "Total impairments and other charges" for the three months ended June 30, 2019. There were no such charges for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
FOOTNOTE TABLE 2
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Reconciliation of As Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
(Millions of dollars and shares except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2019
As reported net income attributable to company
75
Adjustments:
Impairments and other charges
247
Total adjustments, before taxes
247
Tax benefit
(19
Total adjustments, net of taxes (a)
228
Adjusted net income attributable to company
303
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
875
As reported net income per diluted share (b)
0.09
Adjusted net income per diluted share (b)
0.35
(a)
Management believes that net income adjusted for impairments and other charges, is useful to investors to assess and understand operating performance, especially when comparing those results with previous and subsequent periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of the company's normal operating results. Management analyzes net income without the impact of these items as an indicator of performance, to identify underlying trends in the business and to establish operational goals. Total adjustments remove the effect of these items. Adjusted net income attributable to company is calculated as: "As reported net income attributable to company" plus "Total adjustments, net of taxes" for the three months ended June 30, 2019. There were no such charges for the three months ended September 30, 2019.
(b)
As reported net income per diluted share is calculated as: "As reported net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding." Adjusted net income per diluted share is calculated as: "Adjusted net income attributable to company" divided by "Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding."
FOOTNOTE TABLE 3
HALLIBURTON COMPANY
Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
(Millions of dollars)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
Three Months Ended
September 30
September 30
2019
2018
2019
Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
1,278
2,305
871
Capital expenditures
(1,190
(1,475
(345
Free cash flow (a)
88
830
526
(a)
Management believes that free cash flow, which is defined as "Total cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities" less "Capital expenditures," is useful to investors to assess and understand liquidity, especially when comparing results with previous and subsequent periods. Management views free cash flow as a key measure of liquidity in the company's business.
