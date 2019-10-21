

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's money supply grew at the slowest pace in nearly a year in September, data from the Swiss National Bank showed on Monday.



The broad money supply M3 grew 2.6 percent on a yearly basis, slower than the 2.7 percent increase seen in August. This was the weakest increase since last October, when M3 climbed 2.5 percent.



The narrow measure M1 increased 3.7 percent on year after expanding 4.1 percent in August. Likewise, M2 growth eased to 2.7 percent from 3 percent a month ago.



