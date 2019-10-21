

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) said the double-blind HER2CLIMB trial evaluating tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine to trastuzumab and capecitabine alone in patients with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival. The trial also met the two key secondary endpoints at interim analysis. Tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine was generally well tolerated with a manageable safety profile.



Roger Dansey, Chief Medical Officer at Seattle Genetics, said: 'Based on these findings, we plan to unblind the trial and offer tucatinib to patients on the control arm. We also plan to submit a New Drug Application to the FDA in the first quarter of 2020, with the goal of bringing a much-needed new medicine to patients.'



