Montag, 21.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 614 internationalen Medien

21.10.2019 | 13:49
Cameron Investors Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, October 21

Date:21 October 2019

Cameron Investors Trust plc

LEI: 213800INFNVE5UT4TD45

Net Asset Value

The unaudited cum-income net asset value ("NAV") of the Company as at the close of business on 18 October 2019 is:

1,104.83 pence per share

The NAV is calculated in accordance with stated policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.

For further information please contact:

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

0131 538 1400


© 2019 PR Newswire